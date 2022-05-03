Peter Obi says Nigeria must live within its means to take people out of poverty

Obi stated this after his consultative meeting with the party’s stakeholders in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Monday, May 2, 2022.

He said with the abundant resources in Nigeria, it is unacceptable to have youths without means of livelihood.

He said, “I am saying the same thing to Nigerians for the general elections. We must live within our means in this country. That is what we need to do urgently to take our people out of poverty.

“So we cannot allow our young people in their young age with the resources of this country to be living where they have no means of livelihood. That is what I want to do.

“That is why I said my basic function is to move the country from consumption to production. We have to change. No more sharing formular.

“I’m going to put the production formula in place. We must feed ourselves. We have enough land all over Nigeria for us to feed ourselves.”