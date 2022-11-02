Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors
Obi said he and the aggrieved PDP governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria.
The aggrieved PDP governors include Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).
Speaking in Makurdi on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Obi said he and the aggrieved PDP governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria.
“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” he said.
The presidential candidate went on to criticise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for displaying a lack of leadership during the current crisis.
Obi also praised Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue state.
On his part, Ortom advised Obi to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates.
The governor said he would have worked for the Labour Party candidate if he was not a member of the PDP.
Meanwhile, the aggrieved PDP governors have not yet declared their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party.
Recently, Governor Wike said his state has not yet decided who to support for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.
While Wike and other aggrieved governors have refused to endorse Atiku, many Nigerians believe that the governors may work for the LP candidate, Peter Obi, or Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.
