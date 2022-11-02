RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Bayo Wahab

Obi said he and the aggrieved PDP governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria.

Peter Obi. [Vanguard]
Peter Obi. [Vanguard]

Recommended articles

The aggrieved PDP governors include Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu).

Speaking in Makurdi on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, during a visit to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Obi said he and the aggrieved PDP governors have a common interest in finding a better Nigeria.

“The only deal I have with them is that they are passionate about Nigeria,” he said.

Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews)
Governor Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Samuel Ortom (Benue) after their meeting on Sunday, October 2, 2022. (PMNews) Pulse Nigeria

The presidential candidate went on to criticise the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for displaying a lack of leadership during the current crisis.

Obi also praised Ortom for confronting insecurity challenges in Benue state.

On his part, Ortom advised Obi to negotiate power with other leading presidential candidates.

The governor said he would have worked for the Labour Party candidate if he was not a member of the PDP.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved PDP governors have not yet declared their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of their party.

Recently, Governor Wike said his state has not yet decided who to support for the presidency in the forthcoming general elections.

While Wike and other aggrieved governors have refused to endorse Atiku, many Nigerians believe that the governors may work for the LP candidate, Peter Obi, or Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the APC.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Ifeanyi Adeleke: Police move for autopsy, free 6 domestic workers, detain 2

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Atiku will certainly relocate to Dubai – Oshiomhole

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Peter Obi reveals the deal he had with aggrieved PDP governors

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm

Parents in tears as bandits abduct 39 children in Katsina farm

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts