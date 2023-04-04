The FG through the minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed had earlier accused Obi of inciting Nigerians to violence over the outcome of the Presidential elections.

The minister while interacting with international media organisations and think tanks on the just concluded 2023 polls on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Washington DC said Obi and his running mate, Datti Baba Ahmed Yusuf have been inviting insurrection since they lost the February 25 presidential election.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Lai said, “Obi and his Vice, Datti Ahmed cannot be threatening Nigerians that if the President-elect, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is sworn in on May 29, it will be the end of democracy in Nigeria.

“This is treason. You cannot be inviting insurrection, and this is what they are doing.

“Obi’s statement is that of a desperate person, he is not a democrat that he claimed to be”.

Reacting to the allegation, the former governor of Anambra State in a series of tweets described the minister’s claim as malicious and fictitious.

Obi said he has never encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state nor preached against the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

His statement reads, “In the past few days, I have observed various campaigns of calumny directed at my person, with the latest being allegations attributed to the information Minister, Lai Mohammed from Washington DC.

“It is most unfortunate that these consistent efforts to portray me quite contrary to what I am, and my core values, is coming from such high quarters. Minister Lai accusing me of stoking insurrection is totally malicious and fictitious.

“I have never discussed or encouraged anyone to undermine the Nigerian state; I have never sponsored or preached any action against the Nigerian state. Those initiating these actions have increasingly used their official positions and agents to make false allegations against me.

“I am on record as always, advocating for peace and issue-based campaign and never campaigned based on ethnicity or religion. I am committed to due process, and presently seeking redress in the court”.

ADVERTISEMENT