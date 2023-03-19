Peter Obi responds to election violence

Some reports on electoral violence: As Nigeria governorship election was held in 28 states, violence erupted in Lagos State as residents alarmed that the All Progressives Congress (APC) allegedly hired and unleashed thugs on residents who were out to cast their votes.

Reports indicate that at least three suspected political thugs were killed in Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State during the electoral process.

What PO said: Reacting to these attacks and killings, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, expressed his condolences to the families affected.

"With sadness, my heart goes deeply to the Nigerians who lost their lives and those who were maimed for participating in such a simple thing as an election," Obi tweeted.

He also wished a quick recovery for those injured across Lagos State and other places.

Furthermore, Obi called upon the Almighty to heal the broken hearts of the families affected by these tragic incidents. "I pray earnestly that God Almighty will save and help Nigeria out of this precarious situation," he added.