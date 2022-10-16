Obi promises equal representation between rich, poor if elected president

The former Anambra State Governor disclosed this in a press statement issued by the Obi-Datti Media Office on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

The statement noted that Obi visited Queen's College in Lagos where he poke at the Old Girls’ Association programme commemorating the 95th anniversary of the institution.

The Labour Party torchbearer also vowed that female representation in his government will be assured, recalling how his administration in Anambra State achieved close to a 60-40 gender balance in appointive and elective positions while that of Federal Government was around 30 to 35 per cent.

Obi further emphasised how central education is to his policy, adding that he'd pursue a Marshall plan-type programme on education that incorporates compulsory technical and vocational skills, sports, entrepreneurship, programming, and digital skills from primary to the secondary level.

Obi's word: “My administration will ensure that citizens’ interests supersede political interests and the existing trust gap between the government and the governed; the poor and the rich will be reduced to the barest minimum.

“Inevitably, we will improve access to finance, MSMEs, youths and women, to significantly reduce unemployment and insecurity.”

“We will introduce a mandatory ‘No Child left Behind’ educational policy, mindful that Nigeria’s inadequate investment in the social sectors including health, education, and housing which has resulted in the current dismal social and demographic trends reflected in low life expectancy, high maternal mortality rate, large number of out-of-school children, huge unmet housing needs as well as high youth unemployment.

“Our government shall prioritise education to serve the following functions; technical and industry relevance aligning with local comparative advantages and factor endowments; modern skills proficiency, critical thinking, ethical citizenship values, global competitiveness, and talent export.