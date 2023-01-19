Peter Obi projected to force a rerun

Fasan's projections: On Thursday, January 19, 2023, writing in his weekly column, Fasan said although it would be difficult for Obi to win on the first ballot, the former Anambra State governor might emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor through a run-off.

In his words: “Obi must secure (1) a majority of the votes cast nationally and (2) 25 per cent of the votes cast in at least 24 states and the FCT, Abuja.

“To meet those constitutional requirements, he must win massively across the country, North and South! But can Obi garner enough votes across Nigeria—North and South—to win the election on the first ballot? That would be truly seismic and epochal, but most hard-headed analysts would say it’s improbable.