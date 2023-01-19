ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi projected to force a rerun

Ima Elijah

"Obi must secure (1) a majority of the votes cast nationally and (2) 25 per cent of the votes cast in at least 24 states and the FCT, Abuja."

Peter Obi, Presidential candidate, Labour Party
In view of the 2023 general elections, Olu Fasan, a public affairs analyst and columnist, said Peter Obi, presidential candidate of the Labour Party, would most likely cause an upset and force a rerun in the 2023 election.

Fasan's projections: On Thursday, January 19, 2023, writing in his weekly column, Fasan said although it would be difficult for Obi to win on the first ballot, the former Anambra State governor might emerge as President Muhammadu Buhari’s successor through a run-off.

In his words: “Obi must secure (1) a majority of the votes cast nationally and (2) 25 per cent of the votes cast in at least 24 states and the FCT, Abuja.

“To meet those constitutional requirements, he must win massively across the country, North and South! But can Obi garner enough votes across Nigeria—North and South—to win the election on the first ballot? That would be truly seismic and epochal, but most hard-headed analysts would say it’s improbable.

“More likely, Obi would cause an upset and force a rerun,” Fasan wrote.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Alleged N2bn fraud: Oronsaye, others know fate April 5

Police arrest 405 robbery suspects, kill 51 in 2 years in Lagos

Kano State reports 78 suspected cases of diphtheria from 14 LGs – official

Peter Obi projected to force a rerun

Tinubu will care for Igbos like Buhari is doing, says Gov. Umahi

Court strikes out suit seeking Tinubu's disqualification

Buni approves 35% subsidy for new modern market stores, stalls

Lagos declares work-free days for public servants to collect their PVCs

Mineral resources theft fueling terrorism in North - Kwankwaso

