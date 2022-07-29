Peter Obi: Nigerian government must stop sending public officers on foreign trainings

In a series of tweets on Thursday, July 28, 2022, he advised the government to stop sending public officeholders on trainings abroad with taxpayers’ money while workers in the nation’s public universities are on strike.

According to the presidential candidate, the government should stop misplacing its priorities and ensure the youths who are the nation’s future are not neglected.

“Our students and future leaders are idling away at homes or in some undesirable places, while our government is spending millions in foreign currency, supposedly training public office holders in Ivy League universities across the world,” said Obi who is a former governor of Anambra State.

“Through such policy neglect, we are unwittingly breeding some societal misfits who will someday embark on vendettas and take revenge on our society. As a matter of adaptive leadership, such trainings being sponsored with public funds should stop forthwith, until all our schools start functioning optimally.”

University workers, including members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union of Universities (NASU), and National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT), had gone on strike for various reasons.