Peter Obi: Nigeria will regain its position as pride of Africa

It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice...

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate
Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate

What Peter Obi said: Obi said this in his tweet to commend his Tanzanian supporter who placed the party’s flag on mount Kilimanjaro.

What happened: Newsmen report that a Tanzanian LP supporter, identified as OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to mount the party’s flag at Uhuru Peak.

Obi commended him for his efforts and said, “thank you for taking our OBIdient message to the peak of mount Kilimanjaro.

“It must have been a tough journey going up there for a noble sacrifice.

“I assure you and every Nigerian that under my watch, Nigeria will regain its position as the pride of Africa,” Obi said.

Obi appreciates supporters: While appreciating the sacrifices of his supporters, Obi said that he was overwhelmed and expressed confidence in their support to restore Nigeria’s glory.

“I am always overwhelmed by the show of love and support from the OBIdients in Nigeria and the Diaspora.

“Your many acts of sacrifices reassure me of your patriotism and flaming desire to take back your country for good,” Obi said.

In other news: The Women’s Wing of Nigeria Anew Movement (NAMO), a political support group, has vowed to mobilise all Nigerian women across the country to vote for the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the February 2023 presidential election.

Addressing a media parley on the side line of its maiden National Dialogue in Lagos, the National Women Leader of NAMO, Princess Dominica Onugu ,said her group was poised to mobilising every eligible woman voter particularly in the rural areas to vote right in the coming election by voting for Obi whom many Nigerians consider as being more credible in many aspects than other major presidential contenders.

