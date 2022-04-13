Peter Obi may be right about the South-East producing the next President

His candidacy which is premised on delivering a competent and qualified candidate in himself which is evidenced by his stellar track record while he served as the Governor of his state should also be able to attain the position of the President based on the equity that the unity of the country has been based on.

Speaking on Monday, 11th April about his candidacy, he said, “What we want to say is that a nation must be built on fairness, must be built on equity, must be built on respect for each other and we in the South East are saying we too should be allowed to serve and I assure you that that opportunity will change Nigeria.

“No country with 33 per cent unemployment and 65 per cent underemployment will survive. 60 per cent of the unemployed and underemployed are among the youths, the most productive population of the country and at their young age are doing nothing.

“Today, our nation is owing people pension, they don’t pay people’s gratuity. Our schools are closed, our universities have been closed now and nobody is saying anything. There are 15 million out-of-school children, and the drug prevalence among our youths today is the highest in the world. We must change the situation.”

His above statement highlights the truth about his aspiration for the position which has never been attained by any politician of South-Eastern extract. A stark reality that seems unjustified seeing as the country is well over 60 years old and one of its six geopolitical zones has never managed to produce a leader at any point.

The quality of his candidacy makes a very strong case for 2023 if the reality of the country’s current predicaments is considered by the electorate. His stellar economic performance boosted Anambra’s profile in the country whilst leaving about 75 billion naira behind in the state coffers for his successor.