Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has emerged victorious over Datti Baba-Ahmed, the Labour Party's (LP) vice presidential candidate, at his polling unit.
Peter Obi loses to Atiku Abubakar in Datti Baba-Ahmed's polling unit
The polling unit was won by the PDP, which received 102 votes.
There were 277 accredited voters in polling unit 021, which is situated in Tudun Wada ward, Zaria LGA, Kaduna state.
The polling unit was won by the PDP, which received 102 votes. The APC came in second with 98 votes, while the LP secured 54 votes, placing them in third position.
Meanwhile, the NNPP received 11 votes.
