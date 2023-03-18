ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi laments voter apathy during guber, state assembly elections

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi said INEC's performance in the presidential election discouraged the people from coming out for today's elections.

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

Obi made this known shortly after casting his vote at his Amatutu polling unit in Agulu, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State on Saturday.

Anambra State is one of the eight states where the governorship election is not being held today but the turnout of voters for the assembly election has reportedly been underwhelming compared to three weeks ago.

After voting at about 11.20 am, the Labour Party presidential flag-bearer said he observed voter apathy and “transactional politics” unlike the February 25 presidential polls.

He also lamented a situation where politicians have resolved to buy votes at all costs, adding that voters refused to come out for the governorship and state assembly elections because the last election didn't reflect their wishes.

Obi's words: The electorate were discouraged to come to vote because of what happened in the last poll that did not reflect the people’s wish.

Pulse reports that the governorship election is being held in 28 states in the country today (Saturday) as Nigerians hope to instal governors for a new tenure.

However, the exercise has been marred by reported cases of voter apathy, voter suppression and intimidation, and violence in several parts of the country.

In Lagos State, a suspected thug was killed in the Okota area for allegedly trying to cart away voting materials.

