Peter Obi is why Tinubu will emerge victorious - Keyamo

Ima Elijah

...those kicking against the endorsement are in support of the country’s current economic and security woes.

Festus Keyamo
Festus Keyamo

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said Peter Obi, Labour Party’s flagbearer is the biggest reason his party’s candidate Ahmed Bola Tinubu will win the forthcoming presidential election.

Keyamo said this on Wednesday, January 04, 2022, in an interview on Arise TV.

What Keyamo said: While reacting to former President Olusegun Obasanjo, and ex-commissioner Edwin Clark’s endorsement of Peter Obi, Keyamo said similar action occurred in the 2019 elections, but all resulted in nothing.

“When we say that Peter Obi is the greatest weapon Asiwaju Tinubu has, people do not understand what we are saying. I can say it openly now because it is too late to pull out; Peter Obi is the biggest reason why Ahmed Bola Tinubu would win the 2023 election. On a lighter note, on the day of swearing in of Tinubu as President, I will beg that Peter Obi is given the front seat; he will sit near Tinubu as his best friend”, he said.

Meanwhile: The Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, COSEYL, on Wednesday threw its weight behind Obasanjo, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, the South-South leader and elder Statesman Chief Edwin Clark over the endorsement of Peter Obi for the 2023 general elections.

Ortom, Clark and other individuals had in the last few days, declared Peter Obi their preferred presidential candidate for the coming poll, following OBJ's announcement.

Reacting, the coalition in a statement by its President General, Goodluck Ibem, said the move by the patriotic Nigerians showed that they mean well for the country.

According to the coalition, those kicking against the endorsement are in support of the country’s current economic and security woes.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
