Peter Obi gets more nod on Twitter after Vice-Presidential debate

Peter Obi enjoys more praises on Twitter after Vice-Presidential debate

In the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday, Nigeria's VP Yemi Osinbajo is faced with defending a need for subsidy on petroleum products.

  • Published:
Osinbajo, Peter Obi and others tackle economic problem in Vice-Presidential debate play

At the Vice-Presidential on Friday, the speakers agree on a need to remove subsidy on petroleum except one of the VP aspirants Professor Yemi Osinbajo.

(The Sun Nigeria)

The candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi appears the most favoured speaker in the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday.

In many Twitter posts, Obi seem to stand out among four other speakers including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who argues that subsidy on the importation of petroleum products should be retained.

An intense argument between the contesters focused on the impact subsidization has had on the nation.

Obi's comments during the debate receives more positive reactions compared to others.

ALSO READ: Osinbajo, Peter Obi and others tackle economic problem in Vice-Presidential debate

At the debate, the major contest seem an argument between Yemi Osinbajo and Peter Obi. Other candidates are charged with doing more than the average.

In a comment after the various speeches, political commentator Japheth Omojuwa shares his desire for more inputs from the contesters who are accused of relying on their party's presidential candidates for real argument.

 

