The candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) Peter Obi appears the most favoured speaker in the Vice-Presidential debate on Friday.

In many Twitter posts, Obi seem to stand out among four other speakers including Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who argues that subsidy on the importation of petroleum products should be retained.

An intense argument between the contesters focused on the impact subsidization has had on the nation.

Obi's comments during the debate receives more positive reactions compared to others.

At the debate, the major contest seem an argument between Yemi Osinbajo and Peter Obi. Other candidates are charged with doing more than the average.

In a comment after the various speeches, political commentator Japheth Omojuwa shares his desire for more inputs from the contesters who are accused of relying on their party's presidential candidates for real argument.