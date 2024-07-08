Labour Party crisis: Peter Obi tipped for national leadership role

This decision was part of a six-point communiqué released after a stakeholders meeting in Abakaliki on Sunday.

The communiqué was signed by Linus Okorie and Emmanuel Ezeh, representing the Ebonyi South and Ebonyi North Senatorial Zones, respectively, and endorsed by Emmanuel Nwobo of the Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone.

The meeting called for members’ support in the upcoming National Convention and state congress to elect new party leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

As quoted by Punch, the communique reads, “Members of the NTC of the Party, Chief Fidelis Nwankwo, Okorie and Ezeh, convened the expanded stakeholders briefing with a view to informing members of the Party’s state chapter, about future political activities of the emerging Labour Party, including mobilisation of new members and registration.

“The members of the NTC also shared details of 2023 post-election reviews conducted by the national and state working committees at the Party, which the stakeholders resolved as follows:

“That Mr Peter Obi, remains the National Leader of the Party.

“That Obi is bestowed with the appropriate competencies to salvage the Nigerian economy from its declining fortunes.

“Stakeholders observed the need to support the National Transition Committee in its bid to conduct an all-inclusive state congress and national convention of the Labour Party, respectively.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Aggrieved LP members urged to reach compromise

Pulse Nigeria

The stakeholders called on the conflicting members of the party to put aside their differences for the greater good of the party and to achieve their goal of improving the lives of Nigerians.

“A united Labour Party in the state shall pursue with vigour the conversion and registration of new members into the party at the right and designated time and also set a target of 400,000 members.

“Also, in a motion moved by Chief Jerry Obasi, the former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and deputy governorship candidate of the APGA in the 2015 general election in the state, adopted Nwankwo as leader of the party in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT