RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes

Ima Elijah

Soon they would start to criminalize the encounter Obi is having with Nigerians in Diaspora - Obi's special adviser

Peter Obi.
Peter Obi.

Read Also

What he said: In a release made available to the Press, Obienyem said that it was on record that Obi attended programmes he was invited to, including those organised by the churches. He asked “Should Obi start shunning Church events because of politics, even when we know that since leaving office in 2014, that Obi has visited over 1,000 schools and hospitals owned by the churches, offering them all manner of support for the upgrade of their schools and hospitals that serve the citizens of Nigeria."

Obienyem, while cautioning against bringing the name of the Church into disrepute, said that those doing such were those linking genuine actions of patriots to politics, even when it was absolutely unnecessary.

Obienyem, who also said that the reference to politics was unnecessary because electioneering had not started, disagreed with Okowa on distinguishing those to be reached out to or not, saying: “Why would Okowa suggest that it is wrong for anybody to reach out to the churches? Is this not contemptuous of churches? Everybody is affected by the bad governance in the country and should expectedly be involved in the efforts to enthrone good governance.

He should be told about the difference between being politically aware and getting involved in active politics,” Obienyem said.

He suspected that very soon they would start to criminalize the encounter Obi is having with Nigerians in Diaspora.

Finally: Assuring Nigerians that Obi would not get tired of preaching to Nigerians about good governance and the need for the people of Nigeria to take back their country, Obienyem called on other patriots to join in the crusade rather than wishing people to keep quiet so that the status quo would remain the same.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tribunal grants Adeleke’s request to inspect INEC materials, others

Tribunal grants Adeleke’s request to inspect INEC materials, others

Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO

Why Nigeria’s debt profile will continue to rise - DMO

Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes

Peter Obi defends attending Church programmes

We’ll help PDP lose 2023 presidential election - Nyesom Wike

We’ll help PDP lose 2023 presidential election - Nyesom Wike

Kukah offers insight on who Nigeria should vote as president in 2023

Kukah offers insight on who Nigeria should vote as president in 2023

Ologunagba says Wike's grievances, other disagreements won’t affect PDP in 2023 elections

Ologunagba says Wike's grievances, other disagreements won’t affect PDP in 2023 elections

Why London meeting between Wike and Atiku failed to resolve PDP crisis

Why London meeting between Wike and Atiku failed to resolve PDP crisis

Delta 2023: It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win with APC –Commissioner

Delta 2023: It will take a miracle for Omo-Agege to win with APC –Commissioner

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Trending

Witches and Wizards back Tinubu

Witches and Wizards back APC’s Muslim-Muslim ticket

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State [Twitter/@GovWike]

Why I met with Tinubu, Atiku, Obi in London - Wike

Aisha Yesufu's iconic photo of the EndSARS protests in Nigeria (Premium Times)

My number one job is to criticise Peter Obi - Aisha Yesufu

Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers State. (Ripples)

Presidency: I will help PDP lose 2023 election - Wike