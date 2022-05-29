Stop attacking other presidential aspirants, Peter Obi cautions supporters

Obi made this known in a post on his official Twitter page on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

The presidential hopeful revealed he had observed with disappointment as some elements from his fanbase make personal attacks on other contestants.

Obi expressed his appreciation to his supporters for their show of enthusiasm towards his candidature, but also warned the aggressive elements to apply decorum and conduct themselves in a sportsmanlike manner.

He said, "It has been brought to my attention, and I have also observed that some of my numerous supporters are making personal attacks on other aspirants/candidates.

"Whilst thanking you for your support, which I sincerely value and appreciate, I humbly appeal that we all imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship and avoid name-calling or personal attacks on other aspirants and candidates.

The common goal is to make Nigeria better. Elections are a democratic contest and need not be adversarial. -PO."

Recall that Obi recently dumped the PDP whose platform he contested the 2029 election as running mate to Atiku.

The former governor has since pitched his tent with the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as he continues his quest for Nigerian presidency in 2023.

Announcing his defection to SDP, Obi said, "I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

"Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

"For me, the process of achieving our goal is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

"Therefore, I have chosen a route that I consider to be in line with our aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production; and that is the Labour Party which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family. I invite all Nigerians to join me in taking back our country. Be assured that I'll never let you down. -PO"