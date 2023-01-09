ADVERTISEMENT
Peter Obi blows whistle on Nigerian Ports Authority's assets in London

Ima Elijah

"Are you aware that the Nigerian Ports Authority is the only Port Authority in the world that has an office outside its country of operation?..."

Peter Obi, Labour Party Presidential Candidate
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has an office and a guest house in London, Peter Obi revealed on Sunday, January 08, 2022.

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate appeared at the Channels TV town hall for the 2023 general elections.

Obi’s running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed was present at the live session which had some Nigerians in attendance.

Peter Obi speaks on government's wastage: The former Anambra governor complained about the wastage in government, vowing to cut off irrelevant spendings.

“Ports Authority is what I’ve followed. Are you aware that the Nigerian Ports Authority is the only Port Authority in the world that has an office outside its country of operation?

“They have an office in London, they even have a guest house in London. Can you believe it? For running a Port in Nigeria?! We are going to remove them”, Obi vowed.

About the Nigerian Ports Authorities: The Nigerian Ports Authority is a federal government agency that governs and operates the ports of Nigeria. The major ports controlled by the NPA include: Lagos Port Complex, Tin Can Island Port Complex, Calabar Port Complex in Cross River, Delta Ports in Warri, Rivers Port Complex and Onne Port Complex.

Founded in 1954, the agency under the supervision of the Federal Ministry of Transportation is currently headed by Mohammed Bello Koko. Its headquarters is in Lagos.

Operations of the NPA are carried out in affiliation with the Presidency of (Nigeria) and the Nigerian Shippers' Council. The Head office of the Nigerian Ports Authority is located in Marina, Lagos.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.
