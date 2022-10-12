RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Peter Obi, Baba-Ahmed missing as LP unveils presidential campaign council

Bayo Wahab

While the event was ongoing, Obi tweeted that he had arrived at the 52nd Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) conference.

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and his running mate, Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed were absent when the party unveiled its presidential campaign council on Wednesday, October 12, 2022.

“I just arrived at the 52nd ICAN Annual Accountants Conference. -PO,” the presidential candidate tweeted.

However, while speaking at the unveiling, Doyin Okupe, director-general of the campaign council said criticised the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Okupe said the processes that produced them as presidential candidates were “dishonourable” and “flawed”.

“In all honesty, these errors of selfish and opportunistic political manipulation are not only short-sighted and dangerous, but strike at the very heart of Nigeria’s peaceful coexistence, and in fact the very survival of the nation as an entity.

“And that is why, in response to this affront to good judgement, more than at any time in our history, our country is today witnessing her hottest, fiercest and most dynamic citizen-led political experience, spearheaded largely by the youth population, Okupe said.

Okupe further described ‘Obidient’ movement as organic, adding that the Labour Party has not spent a dime to influence the following the presidential candidate of the party is currently enjoying.

At this juncture, for the avoidance of doubt, let me state here clearly that our party, the Labour Party, as well as the Obi-Datti presidential ticket of the party, have not spent a kobo to organise, influence, or secure the massive following and support we have been getting from the Obidient Movement to date,” Okupe said.

Obi emerged as the presidential candidate of the Labour Party days after he dumped the PDP for the party.

