Peter Obi asks probing questions as APC select presidential candidate

Nurudeen Shotayo

Obi urged Nigerian youths to ask the APC presidential aspirants what they have to offer the country's future.

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential convention is in full swing, the Labour Party (LP) Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has taken time out to ask some pertinent questions.

Delegates and stakeholders of the APC are currently gathered at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to elect the party's flag-bearer for the 2023 presidential election.

The event has thrown up a lot of surprising twists as seven aspirants announced their withdrawal from the race and endorsed the party's National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Opening the floodgate of withdrawal was the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Godswill Akpabio, followed by Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a former Ogun state Governor.

Ekiti state Governor, Kayode Fayemi has also opted out of the race, just as former House of Representatives Speaker Dimeji Bankole.

Senator Ajayi Boroffice from Ondo state nd Jigawa state Governor, Abubakar Badaru completed the line up of aspirants who have so far announced their withdrawal from the race.

Also, the only female presidential aspirant in the race, Ohanenye Uju, has also announced her withdrawal and asked her supporters to vote for Tinubu.

Taking to his Twitter Page Tuesday, June 7, 2022, the former Anambra state governor asked Nigerian youths to introspect and reflect on the fortune of the country in past seven years under the ruling APC and ask the aspirants what they have in stock for the future of the country.

He said, "Dear Nigerian Youths, as you listen to the aspirants of the ruling party jostle for their party's ticket, think and ask if they can offer tomorrow what they could not provide in 7 years; and if you are doing better than you were seven years ago. -PO"

Obi, who will be flying the LP flag in the next year's election, has continued to gain more popularity.

