Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Pearse picks Lagos governorship ticket, promises people

SDP Primary Pearse picks Lagos governorship ticket, promises people-centred governance

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, held at the National Stadium, Lagos, was supervised by the party’s national officials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

  • Published:
From Left, Mr Olatunde Onakoya, Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lagos State; Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, SDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State and Mr Folarin Olujembola, Chairman, SDP Governorship Election Planning Committee at that party governorship primary on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Lagos State. (NAN) play

From Left, Mr Olatunde Onakoya, Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lagos State; Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, SDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State and Mr Folarin Olujembola, Chairman, SDP Governorship Election Planning Committee at that party governorship primary on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Lagos State. (NAN)

(NAN Photos)

Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, Chairman, Strategy and Mobilisation, Social Democratic Party (SDP), South-West zone, on Wednesday emerged the consensus governorship candidate of the party in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise, held at the National Stadium, Lagos, was supervised by the party’s national officials and officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Declaring Pearse, a University of Lagos lecturer, as the SDP consensus candidate, Mr Folarin Olujembola, the Chairman, Election Planning Committee, said that the candidate had fulfilled all conditions to be the flag bearer of SDP.

Olujembola said: “We only get one person that satisfied the conditions, filled the expression of interest form and paid for the nomination form.

“Having fulfilled all the requirements, I introduce to you the sole governorship aspirant that we have for SDP in Lagos State, Dr Adetokunbo Pearse who will take over the Lagos Government House, Alausa in 2019.

“The gentleman hails from Ward K of Lagos Mainland LGA.

“By the power conferred on me, I am privileged and honoured to announce to you this day Oct. 3, 2018, that Dr Adetokunbo Pearse has been adopted as SDP Lagos Chapter Candidate for the 2019 elections,” he said.

Earlier, according to the SDP constitutional provision, Olujembola requested a delegate to move the motion for the adoption of the aspirant as the consensus candidate of the party while another seconded it.

NAN reports that the motion was moved by a delegate, Mr Ufuoma Onemu from Amuwo-Odofin LGA and seconded another delegate, Mrs Monsurat Akinlabi from Ajeromi Ifelodun LGA.

He urged the party faithful to continue to persuade Lagosians to join the party for the development of the state and nation at large.

Pearse, in his acceptance speech, said that he would govern the state with all sincerity and deliver masses-oriented governance, if elected as the governor of the state in 2019 general elections.

The candidate, who noted that Lagosians deserve more than what they were getting under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led government in the state, said as an intellectual, he would serve the people.

“My emergence today as the consensus governorship candidate of the SDP speaks of our determination to launch a people-oriented master plan for Lagos State.

” The plan has a simple, single objective: to serve the people to the best of our ability. It is a participatory plan that is anchored on unity, development and growth.

“Our party, SDP and I represent the much-needed robust option that will help us to avoid repeating the expensive mistakes of the past.

” The new Lagos State that SDP shall build after the 2019 polls shall be driven by 21st century vision of greatness that will be supported by listening ears to hear what the people say,” he said.

Pearse, who commended the Afenifere sociopolitical group for keeping SDP alive, said that the party would be committed to the restructuring of the country, if it formed the government at the centre.

In his opening remarks, Otunba Olatunde Onakoya, the Chairman of SDP in Lagos State, said that the candidate possessed every quality, passion, vision and intellectual ability to put smiles on the faces of all Lagosians. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet

Related Articles

Bad Boys Will Smith, Martin Lawrence to star in movie’s third sequel
Osun Rerun Election Our alliance with APC in order — SDP chieftain
Buhari Independence Anniversary: President urges Nigerians to see diversity as strength
Osun Rerun PDP candidate, Adeleke, rejects result as APC commends electorate
Oyetola Read Osun Governor-elect's acceptance speech
Oyetola Aregbesola's Chief of Staff emerges governor-elect 2 days before 64th birthday
Osun Governorship Election PDP agent missing at polling unit in Ife LG
Osun Re-run “APC thugs” shun 100 security personnel, take over polling unit
Oyiola Omisore Dan takarar SDP yana mara ma APC baya a zaben jihar Osun
Osun Re-run 20 parties declare support for APC's candidate, Gboyega Oyetola

Politics

2019 Election Drama as Ogah emerges 2nd Abia APC governorship candidate
Senator George Akume
In Benue Sen. Akume wins North-West senatorial primaries
Sanwo-Olu thankful to Ambode, Tinubu, APC after electoral win
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Ambode accepts loss of APC's governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu
Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
X
Advertisement