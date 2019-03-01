This was following a meeting its members had with Atiku at his residence in Abuja on Thursday, February 28, 2019. Subsequently, the chairman of the committee Abdulsalami Abubakar, met with the president to share the concerns put forward by the PDP candidate.

According to The Cable News, part of his request presented at the meeting includes "unfreezing of bank accounts belonging to opposition politicians; demilitarisation of subsequent elections; accreditation of voters before voting in subsequent elections; access to the backend server of INEC by all parties who partook in the election."

At the meeting with President Buhari held at the Aso Villa, Matthew Kukah, bishop of Sokoto diocese and John Onaiyekan, bishop of the Catholic archdiocese of Abuja, were present.

Also in attendance was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole. The group reportedly had their discussion on an afternoon and it lasted for an hour.