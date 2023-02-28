ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP's Umar wins Kaduna Central Senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

PDP’s Lawal Umar has won the Kaduna Central Senatorial seat in Kaduna State with 225, 066 votes.

Lawal Umar (Plac Billstrack)
Lawal Umar (Plac Billstrack)

Prof. Haruna Aminu, the Returning Officer for the distirict announced the result at the Magajin Gari Collation Center in Kaduna on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Aminu declared Umar winner of the election having defeated his closest contender, Malam Abdullahi Dattijo of the APC who scored 182, 035 votes.

Aminu also said Mohammed Sani of Labour Party, who came third scored 86, 510 votes and Ahmad Tijjani of New Nigeria People Party(NNPP), scored 24,395 votes.

“Lawal Adamu Umar, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ the returning officer said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that Kaduna Central Senatorial district comprises Birnin Gawri, Chikun, Giwa, Igabi, Kaduna North, Kaduna South and Kajuru Local Government Areas.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Gov. Bagudu loses senatorial race to Aliero

Gov. Bagudu loses senatorial race to Aliero

PDP's Umar wins Kaduna Central Senatorial seat

PDP's Umar wins Kaduna Central Senatorial seat

BREAKING: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Abuja with wide margin

BREAKING: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Abuja with wide margin

Katsina election results disappoint PDP — Campaign DG

Katsina election results disappoint PDP — Campaign DG

Tinubu wins Ogun, Oyo; Atiku clinches Yobe, Gombe

Tinubu wins Ogun, Oyo; Atiku clinches Yobe, Gombe

Labour Party candidate wins Anambra East/West Fed Constituency

Labour Party candidate wins Anambra East/West Fed Constituency

Elections in Imo: Rep wants INEC staff investigated

Elections in Imo: Rep wants INEC staff investigated

Ex-Gov Shekarau wins Kano Central senatorial seat for NNPP

Ex-Gov Shekarau wins Kano Central senatorial seat for NNPP

PDP wins Adamawa, Katsina, as APC wins Jigawa, LP- Nasarawa

PDP wins Adamawa, Katsina, as APC wins Jigawa, LP- Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Obi, Tinubu, Atiku. [PM News]

BREAKING: Tinubu wins polling unit, defeats Atiku, Obi