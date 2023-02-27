ADVERTISEMENT
PDP’s Salihu wins Yola/Gierei Federal Constituency

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mohammed Salihu of the People’s Democratic Part (PDP) winner of Yola-South/ Yola-North Girei Federal Constituency.

pdp (TheNewsGuru)
Dr Salihu Modibbo, the Returning Officer for the constituency, made the announcement after the collation of the results on Monday in Yola.

According to him, following the election held on Fed. 25 and Feb. 26, 2023, Salihu scored 71,223 votes, against Zango Abubakar of APC, who scored 54,335 votes.

Modibbo added that Mohammed Aminu of Labor Party, LP scored 7,704 votes while Abubakar Garba of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) scored got 4,890 votes.

In his appreciation, Salihu thanked God for the victory and thanked people of the constituency for finding him worthy to represent them.

He assured of good representation by example at the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the collection of results for Adamawa Central senatorial zone adjourned to 10:00 a.m.

NAN also reports that the remaining Local Government Areas include Song, Hong and Yola-North Local Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

