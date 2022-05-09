RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP's presidential aspirant, Gov. Bala Mohammed says he believes in zoning

A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State says he will abide by the party’s decision on zoning its presidential ticket.

Bala Mohammed

Addressing newsmen after meeting with Niger PDP delegates in Minna on Monday, Mohammed said political offices zoning is in the party’s Constitution.

He said it was designed to ensure equity and justice and to devolve power between the federating entities.

“We believe in the supremacy of the party and zoning can only reinforce us if done by the party. We will accept wherever it is zoned to.

“I don’t have a problem with zoning and I don’t see it as a problem.

“It’s a formula brought to bring devolution of power between the federating entities. It is the only way and means to ensure equity and justice,’’ he said.

Mohammed said his visit to Niger was to sell his candidature to party elders and to Nigerians, stressing that he would abide by whatever decision the party came up with.

