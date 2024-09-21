PDP’s leadership crisis self-inflicted, endemic - APC replies Bala Mohammed

Felix Morka, the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, made this statement on Friday in Abuja in response to comments attributed to the governor.

Morka emphasised that the PDP’s crisis was self-inflicted and endemic, citing its history of leadership imbroglios that predated the APC’s formation.

He said that the chaotic tenures of national chairmen Barnabas Gemade, Audu Ogbeh, Vincent Ogbulafor, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Bamanga Tukur, Ali Modu Sherriff, Ahmed Makarfi, Uche Secondus and Iyorchia Ayu attested to confusion in the PDP.

The APC spokesman attributed the latest crisis to the PDP’s failure to adhere to its constitution on zoning and power sharing between the North and South zones.

“The PDP decided to concentrate both positions in one zone, digging itself into deeper crisis,” Morka said.

He advised Governor Mohammed and other PDP leaders to introspect and seek solutions within, rather than blame the APC.