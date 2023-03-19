PDP's Kofoworola wins Ede North State Constituency in Osun
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has declared Mr Babajide Kofoworola, the PDP candidate for Ede North State Constituency, winner of the Osun State House of Assembly election.
Kofoworola polled 17,530 votes to defeat his closest rivalry in the the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr Abdulquadri Suleiman , who came second with a total vote of 9,010 .
Labour party came third with just 13 votes.
