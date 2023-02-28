ADVERTISEMENT
PDP's Kaila picks Bauchi North senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Dr Samaila Kaila of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) winner of Bauchi North Senatorial District election.

Dr Samaila Kaila
The Returning Officer, Prof. Ahmad Set’le, announced the result in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area Tuesday morning.

He said Kaila secured 102,043 votes to defeat his closest rival, Sirajo Tanko, of All Progressive Congress (APC), who got 100,246 votes.

“Dr Kaila of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,” he announced.

Meanwhile, INEC has declared Mr Auwalu Gwalabe of PDP winner of Katagum federal constituency seat.

Prof. Abdulsalami Gital, the Returning Officer, declared that Gwalabe emerged victorious with 28,154 votes over his closest opponent, Ghali Abdulhamid, who scored 17,751 votes.

