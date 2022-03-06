PDP's 2023 general elections timetable fake – Official

“The attention of the National Working Committee has been drawn to a fake election timetable circulated in the social media.

“It was purportedly signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it is has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year.

“No such document was signed and released by the National Organising Secretary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process.

“The PDP will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels,’’ he stated.

He added that the fake timetable was the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to create confusion and mislead the public and distract the party at this critical point in time.