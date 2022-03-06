RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP's 2023 general elections timetable fake – Official

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities preparatory to the 2023 general elections.

PDP's 2023 general elections timetable fake – Official [Tribune]
Its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba, said on Sunday in Abuja that the purported timetable or any schedule of activities already going viral on the social media was faked.

“The attention of the National Working Committee has been drawn to a fake election timetable circulated in the social media.

“It was purportedly signed by the PDP National Organising Secretary, Umar Bature, as the schedule of activities and timetable of the PDP for the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP states in clear terms that it is has not released any timetable or any schedule of activities whatsoever for the 2022/2023 electioneering year.

“No such document was signed and released by the National Organising Secretary.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process.

“The PDP will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels,’’ he stated.

He added that the fake timetable was the handiwork of mischievous elements seeking to create confusion and mislead the public and distract the party at this critical point in time.

“At the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP will be formally published through the official communication channels of our party and not in the social media,’’ Ologunagba stressed.

