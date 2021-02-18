The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the conduct of its zonal congresses in the six geo-political zones for Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The party disclosed this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan, in Abuja on Thursday.

Ologbondiyan said that the party had slated the submission of nomination forms, including aspirants for National Ex-Officio, for on or before Feb. 25.

“Forms are to be submitted to the Directorate of Mobilisation and Organising.

“The party charges our leaders, members and teeming supporters to continue to work hard in the collective effort to win elections."