The youth wing of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the suspension of Ndidi Elumelu and six members of the party in House of Representatives as illegal.

The South-South chapter of the PDP youth group has also warned the National Working Committee of the opposition party not to "embark on the journey that will lead the party into chaos".

In a statement signed by its leader, Tony Ayaegbunem, and made available to journalists, the group also urged leaders of thought within the PDP to reject any attempt by "self seeking individuals" in the party to "impose" Kingsley Chinda as Minority leader of the House.

"The PDP Constitution is clear on procedure to suspend any member of the party. Therefore, the purported suspension of Elumelu and members of the party cannot stand because the party is bigger than individuals," the statement said.

"How can a party which is seeking for justice in the court of law suspend their members without fair hearing and recourse to the party's constitution?

"It is disheartening that Peoples Democratic Party has not learnt anything from their previous crisis which nearly collapse the main opposition party in the country.

"The recent suspension of Hon Ndidi Elumelu, Wole Oke, Lynda Ikpeazu, Anayo Edwin, Gideon Gwani, Toby Okechukwu and Adekoya Abdul-Majid for kicking against the party's position on Minority Principal officers is illegal and cannot stand in court of law.

"The attempt by self seeking individuals to impose Hon. Kingsley Chinda as Minority leader will not only bring set back but, may collapse the former ruling party. Chinda is not popular among the opposition lawmakers, imposing him on PDP caucus will spell doom for the party."

The group also warned the PDP to reverse its decision to save the party from an impending collapse.