The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kano State says it will not participate in the forthcoming local government elections in the state scheduled for January 2021.

Alhaji Danladi Kagara, the PDP Caretaker Chairman in the State, disclosed this on Tuesday in Kano while briefing newsmen.

According to him, the PDP believes that free and fair elections will not be conducted by the present administration in the state and so the party will not participate in the elections.