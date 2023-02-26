ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP wins Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna

News Agency Of Nigeria

Alhaji Yahaya Richifa of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Soba Federal Constituency in Kaduna State, with 21, 516 votes.

PDP supporters at a rally [PDP]
The Returning Officer, Dr Laminu Shettima-Kuburi of the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, announced the result at Maigana, the headquarters of the local government.

Yahaya Suleiman Richifa, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared winner and returned elected,’’ the returning officer said .

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Richifa was the Chairman of Soba Local Government.

News Agency Of Nigeria

