PDP wins Kankia/Kusada/Ingawa Federal Constituency of Katsina State

Ibrahim said that Abubakar Yahya-Kusada of the All Progressives Party (APC) came second with 31, 017 votes, while Kabir Abdullahi of PRP scored 8, 613 votes to place third.

He said that the total number of registered voters was 224, 542, out of which, 80, 289 voters were accredited.

He said that the total valid votes was 77, 006, rejected votes 2, 772 and total number votes cast was 79, 778.

He said that the election was free, fair and in accordance with the electoral rules and regulations.

“The election was contested and candidates received votes.

“That, Ismail Dalha-Kusada of PDP, having satisfied the requirement of the law and scored the highest number of votes is hearby declared winner and returned elected,” he said.