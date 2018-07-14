Pulse.ng logo
PDP wins in Governor Fayose’s polling unit

Governor Fayose voted at noon in his hometown, Afao in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

  • Published:
(Premium Times)

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in Governor Ayo Fayose’s polling unit.

Fayose voted at noon in his hometown, Afao in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

According to Premium Times, INEC staff started sorting votes around 2 p.m.

See the results below:

PDP - 304

AD – 1

ADP – 1

PDC – 1

ALSO READ: Report alleges vote buying, intimidation in Ekiti

Pandel — 1

APC – 106

Also, the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Olusola Eleka has cast his vote following the intervention of National Commissioner of INEC, Prof Anthonia Taiye.

The card reader had earlier rejected his card.

 

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

