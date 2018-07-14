PDP wins in Governor Fayose’s polling unit

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won in Governor Ayo Fayose’s polling unit.

Fayose voted at noon in his hometown, Afao in Irepodun-Ifelodun Local Government Area.

According to Premium Times, INEC staff started sorting votes around 2 p.m.

See the results below:

PDP - 304

AD – 1

ADP – 1

PDC – 1

Pandel — 1

APC – 106

Also, the PDP candidate in the Ekiti governorship election, Prof. Olusola Eleka has cast his vote following the intervention of National Commissioner of INEC, Prof Anthonia Taiye.

The card reader had earlier rejected his card.