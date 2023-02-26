ADVERTISEMENT
PDP wins Chanchaga Federal Constituency election in Niger

News Agency Of Nigeria

The candidate of PDP, Malam Abubakar Abdul-Buba, has been declared winner of the 2023 Chanchaga Federal Constituency election in Niger.

Mrs Mercy Modupe, Returning Officer for the 2023 Chanchaga Federal Constituency Election, announced the results in Minna on Sunday.

She said Abdul-Buba scored 35,688 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Abubakar Adamu of the APC, who scored 19,282 votes.

Modupe said: “That Abubakar Abdul-Buba of PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is hereby returned elected.”

Other contestants were Usman Musa of APGA who scored 2,548 votes, Abdulazeez Ibrahim of NNPP scored 1,747 votes, Alkali Moses of ZLP got 2875 votes and Abdulkadir Zubairu of NRM scored 236 votes.

Baba Musa Gaba of ADC scored 307 votes, Mairo Ahmadu of APP scored 101 votes and Mohammed Isah of SDP got 188 votes.

Similarly, Bala Kuta of PRP scored 324 votes while Labour Party that had not fielded any candidate scored three votes.

