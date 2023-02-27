ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP wins Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Ekong Samson of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has won the Akwa Ibom Senatorial South District position in the state.

Mr Ekong Samson (DailyPost)
Mr Ekong Samson (DailyPost)

The Returning Officer, Prof. Effanga Effanga, University of Uyo announced the results at the Collation Centre in Eket Local Government Area on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Effanga declared that Samson, having certified the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

He said the election was contested and candidates received the following votes; Samson polled 79,327 votes followed by Mr Martyns Udo-Inyang of All Progressive Congress (APC) who scored 33, 256.

Effanga also said that Mr Ephraim Inyang-Eyen of Young Progressive Party (YPP) got 19, 336 while Mr Henry Dominic of Labour Party (LP) scored 17,760 votes.

He noted that 12 political parties contested for the Federal Constituency seats, which comprises of 12 Local Government Areas in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

NYPF queries INEC over conduct of 2023 election

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

IReV: INEC uploads 31.8% results 36 hours after elections

PDP threatens to reject presidential election result

PDP threatens to reject presidential election result

'Tenant' turns 'landlord' as Lagosians pick Peter Obi over Bola Tinubu

'Tenant' turns 'landlord' as Lagosians pick Peter Obi over Bola Tinubu

Drama as Dino disrupts collation process over disagreement with results

Drama as Dino disrupts collation process over disagreement with results

2023 Elections: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Kano LGA

2023 Elections: Obi defeats Tinubu, Atiku in Kano LGA

Labour Party wins Edo South senatorial seat

Labour Party wins Edo South senatorial seat

PDP wins Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat

PDP wins Akwa Ibom South Senatorial seat

APC clinches Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State

APC clinches Zaria Federal Constituency in Kaduna State

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Live updates of Nigeria's presidential election result collation

Nigeria's 2023 presidential election is closely-contested by Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and Bola Tinubu,

Follow our live updates of Nigeria's 2023 elections

Collation of results commences in Daura, Katsina, President Buhari’s Polling Unit INEC

IReV: INEC starts uploading results on its portal

Nigerian Literature Nobel Wole Soyinka has been a regular teacher at US universities including Harvard, Cornell and Yale

Wole Soyinka breaks silence on endorsing Tinubu