The Returning Officer in the area, Mr Charles Okolie, announced the result on Sunday at the constituency headquarters in Afikpo North.
PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term
Mr Iduma Igariwey of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), member representing Afikpo North/South federal constituency, Ebonyi in the House of Representatives, has won the seat for third term.
Okolie said Igariwey got 24,649 votes, defeating his All Progressives Congress (APC) rival, Eni Uduma who got 11,296 votes.
PDP wins Afikpo North/South fed constituency for 3rd term
