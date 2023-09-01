ADVERTISEMENT
PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians good governance - Atiku

News Agency Of Nigeria

Atiku said he has every confidence that the PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.

Atiku Abubakar, Nigeria's former vice president. [Channels TV]
Abubakar said this in a statement by his Media Office in Abuja on Friday.

“PDP is the progenitor of our contemporary democracy and shall ensure that democracy did not only survive in Nigeria, but that the country thrives through it.

“Being one of the founding fathers of our great party, the PDP, I take great pride in having participated in the process of nurturing the party from infancy to a deliberate agency of socio-political and economic development in Nigeria.

“In the 16 years that the PDP was at the helm of affairs in our country, the party offered quality leadership through various administrations and the achievements recorded in those 16 years have remained the benchmark for positive growth in our economy and other critical areas of our national life.

“Of course, the PDP took leading role in the deconstruction of military rule in Nigeria, and the peculiarities of our contemporary experiences both within Nigeria and other countries in Africa demand that the PDP should once again, rise to the occasion in cancelling the economic hardship and other structural deficiencies that directly bear negatively on our people in the past nearly eight and half years,” he said.

Abubakar added: “I have every confidence that the PDP will bounce back to give Nigerians a responsive government.”

