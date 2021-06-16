RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP warns Senate to reject Buhari's appointment of personal assistant as INEC commissioner

Authors:

Samson Toromade

INEC officials are expected to be non-partisan and unaffiliated with political parties, but Onochie is an APC member.

Lauretta Onochie (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Facebook-Laurestar1]
Lauretta Onochie (left) with President Muhammadu Buhari (right) [Facebook-Laurestar1] Pulse Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned the Senate to reject the nomination of Lauretta Onochie as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Recommended articles

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, wrote the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly to confirm the nomination of his personal assistant on social media, a position she's occupied for six years.

The president first submitted Onochie's name for confirmation in October 2020, but it was met with public outrage and was never seriously considered by the Senate who quietly pressed for a replacement.

The PDP in a statement on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 told the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, that nothing has changed between the first rejection and now.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown]
Senate President, Ahmad Lawan [Tope Brown] Pulse Nigeria

The party said it makes no sense to confirm Onochie's appointment because she is not only the president's aide, but also a very vocal and public campaigner for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

"Our party assured Senator Lawan that his desperation to appoint Onochie into INEC through the backdoor is an act of rebelliousness to the 1999 constitution as well as impudence to the sensibilities of Nigerians, which must never be allowed to stand," the party said.

The party also called on its members in the Senate to use all legitimate means to ensure Onochie's nomination is not confirmed.

When the Senate received Onochie's name, alongside five others, for confirmation, the matter was referred to the Senate Committee on INEC.

The committee will screen the nominees and report back in two weeks when the Senate resumes plenary on June 22.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

PDP warns Senate to reject Buhari's appointment of personal assistant as INEC commissioner

FRSC officials to start wearing body cameras for operations soon

President Buhari set to visit Maiduguri on Thursday

INEC stops using shrines, mosques, churches as polling units for elections

25 years after, INEC creates additional 56,872 polling units in Nigeria

Nigeria's Twitter suspension: The gains and deprivations

2021 UTME: JAMB releases result of mock exam

Group calls for calm over alleged killing of Nigerian by South African police

Nigeria Consulate in New York clears backlog of over 1,300 passports