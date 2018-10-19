Pulse.ng logo
PDP warns against submission of unauthorized names to INEC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned against submission of unauthorised names of candidates to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan on Friday in Abuja, said that PDP had officially submitted names of candidates for National Assembly elections to the NEC ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Ologbondiyan said that the party noted with disdain moves by certain individuals to illegally submit unauthorized names from some purported primaries by dissident elements, notably in Ogun state.

“The PDP is aware that such elements forged and sold various fake nomination forms, and cornered the proceeds for their selfish gains.

“Those who unwittingly bought these fake nomination forms did not pass through the due process of screening and did not participate in primaries as officially conducted by the Electoral Committee set up by the National Working Committee.

“The conduct of primaries and submission of names of candidate remain in the purview of the National Working Committee.

“Any other purported primaries by any state chapter or any other level of the party is absolutely illegal and of no consequence.

“The PDP therefore warns, in the strongest possible term, that anybody who attempts to present any name from such illegal primaries as candidate of our party will face arrest and prosecution for forgery and stealing of funds derived from sale of fake nomination forms.”

He urged all PDP members and the public to be calm as the rule of law would be adhered to, particularly in all processes of the 2019 general elections. 

