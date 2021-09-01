PDP ward in Rivers suspends Secondus

The Chairman of the ward, George Christopher, said Secondus was suspended at a meeting held at the party’s secretariat in Ikuru, adding that 11 out of the 17 executive members approved the suspension.

He said, “The ward executive of the Peoples Democratic Party in ward 5, Ikuru town, and the leaders met on the 31st of August, 2021 issues that affect the party.”

“Suspension of Prince Uche Secondus was done by the ward executive after a duly constituted ward meeting called by the secretary on the instructions of the chairman, according to the constitution of our great party.”

Reacting to the development, Ike Abonyi, Secondus spokesperson, said his boss is not aware of the suspension.

“The national chairman is not aware of that,” Abonyi said.

This is coming following the infighting between Secondus and some members of the opposition party.

It would be recalled that some members of the PDP recently called for Secondus’ resignation as the national chairman of the party.

A high court in Rivers state subsequently granted an interim order restraining Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the PDP.

Days after, another high court sitting in Kebbi restored him as the party chairman.

However, before Secondus could celebrate his political victory, another high court sitting in Cross River state granted an interim order banning him from resuming office.