PDP wants Fani-Kayode to apologise for accusing Atiku of planning a coup

Shaibu in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, said Fani-Kayode, who is the Director of Special Projects and New media of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, should tender his apology to ensure he was truly remorseful of his allegation of a coup.

Fani-Kayode had alleged that the PDP presidential candidate met with army generals with the aim of executing a coup against the democratically elected government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Department of State Services had on Monday grilled Fani-Kayode following a series of tweets wherein he claimed that Abubakar met with some army generals in a bid to perpetrate a coup.

Shaibu said that after his release, Fani-Kayode stated at a press conference that he regretted making the comments and he would guard his statements in the future.

Shaibu however, said that Fani-Kayode’s regret was not enough without a public apology issued to Abubakar and the military.

"Fani-Kayode's regret is a step in the right direction, but this is not sufficient. Who exactly is he apologising to? He needs to be specific.

"He needs to apologise to Abubakar for trying to impugn his character. He also needs to apologise to the military for denigrating that revered institution.

"Fani-Kayode is a former minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria with over two million followers across social media platforms.

"He is a lawyer and ought to understand the implication of libel. Apart from the criminal aspect of his tweets, he has also committed defamation and thus must be made to apologise for his inane insinuations."

Shaibu demanded that the public apology should be published in three newspapers, including The Nation and their online editions for seven days consecutively beginning from Feb. 15.

Shaibu said if Fani-Kayode failed to tender a public apology for criminally defaming Atiku, he may need to offer an explanation in a court of law.

"There should be a fine line between political propaganda and crime. When a person in the calibre of a former minister is unable to differentiate between the two, it becomes worrisome.