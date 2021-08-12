PDP wants court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

In a suit dated August 12, the opposition party submitted that Buni violated Section 183 of the Constitution when he agreed to serve as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite being the governor of a state.

The PDP argued that Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to serve the ruling party’s caretaker committee’s chairman.

The plaintiffs include PDP’s Yobe governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Umar Damagum, and his running mate, Baba Aji.