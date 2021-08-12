RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP wants court to remove Buni as Yobe governor

The opposition party says Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to serve as the chairman of the APC caretaker committee.

Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Yobe.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has dragged Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state to court to seek his removal from office.

In a suit dated August 12, the opposition party submitted that Buni violated Section 183 of the Constitution when he agreed to serve as the chairman of the caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite being the governor of a state.

The PDP argued that Buni ceased to be a governor from the moment he accepted to serve the ruling party’s caretaker committee’s chairman.

The plaintiffs include PDP’s Yobe governorship candidate in the 2019 election, Umar Damagum, and his running mate, Baba Aji.

It would be recalled that following the dissolution of the APC's National Working Committee led by Adams Oshiomhole, the party's former national chairman, Buni was appointed caretaker chairman in June 2020.

