PDP urges Ugwuanyi to zone Enugu West Senatorial ticket to Udi LGA

While commending Ugwuanyi for the peace and good governance in the state, they said it was their turn to produce the next Senator from the district.

Representing the people of Udi LGA, the Council Chairman, Mr Philip Okoh, told Ugwuanyi that “We came to thank you for the good works you are doing in Enugu State, the peace you have entrenched in Enugu State as well as the manner you govern the state despite all the challenges in the country”.

Okoh disclosed that the residents of Enugu State were enjoying peaceful atmosphere because of the governor’s penchant for peace, and his fear of God.

The chairman added that all the feats were equally made possible because Gov. Ugwuanyi entrusted Enugu State to the hands of God when he assumed office.

He further lauded Ugwuanyi for the landmark projects of his administration with the state’s lean recourses.

He stated that the newly-constructed flyover bridge at Nike Lake Road T-junction, Enugu, was a master piece and an eloquent testimony to his remarkable achievements in office.

Giving a narrative of the political calculations and rotation of elective public offices among the five LGAs in Enugu West Senatorial District, Okoh appealed that it was their turn to occupy the senatorial seat in the 10th National Assembly.

In his remarks, HRH Ken Ezeike, lauded Gov. Ugwuanyi’s peace and good governance initiatives, stressing that the leadership style was well cherished and unprecedented in the history of Enugu State.

The traditional ruler advised stakeholders and political contestants in the state to embrace the peace and tranquility entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi, expressing confidence in the ability of the governor to address the request of the people of Udi LGA amicably.

Responding, Ugwuanyi expressed appreciation to all stakeholders of the state for the enduring peace and progress being witnessed in the state since the inception of his administration.

He disclosed that Enugu was a reference point for peace in the country, saying that he didn’t take the support, solidarity and cooperation of the stakeholders of the state towards the actualization of the enviable feat, for granted.

Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the maximum support and solidarity they had given him since he assumed office in 2015.

The governor urged them to remain committed in prayers for God to continue to direct the affairs of the state, adding that the positive results the state was witnessing in terms of peace, security and good governance was because his administration entrusted Enugu State to God’s hands.

The governor, who applauded the people of Udi LGA for their comportment and peaceful disposition in the course of their quest for the senatorial seat, advised them to consult widely and continue to ensure that things were done peacefully, transparently and credibly.

“Let’s put it in prayers and entrust it to the hands of God. I thank all the Udi stakeholders because of their support since I assumed office.