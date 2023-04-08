PDP urges prayers for justice, hope for national rebirth in Easter message

The party made the call in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in Abuja on Saturday.

Ologunagba also urged Nigerians to use the period for the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ from dead to rekindle their hope for a new and purposeful order that derive only from the will of the people.

Ologunagba said that come of the Easter, after the 2023 general elections, served as an assurance that no matter how long falsehood and manipulation appear to thrive, the truth will surely prevail at the end of the day.

“This season rekindles humanity’s assurance of victory of life over death, hope over despair, justice over injustice and the triumph of the will of the people over the selfish and parochial scheme of an arrogant, selfish, corrupt and manipulative few.

“Our party therefore charges Nigerians to persevere in prayers and continue to care for, show love and share with one another at this critical time in hope for a better nation under a people-enthroned leadership,” he said.

Ologunagba said that the PDP has resolved to take every lawful action in its determination to claim presidential mandate at the court for Nigerians to have breath of fresh air under a purposeful leadership that they eagerly yearn for.