PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to continue to resist the pressure to postpone the 2023 general elections.

People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)
People's Democratic Party, PDP flags (Leadership)

The party’s campaign organisation gave the advice in a statement by its spokesperson, in Abuja on Sunday.

Ologbondiyan said desperate call for a postponement of the 2023 elections was part of plots designed to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on the country.

He urged Nigerians and INEC to remain at alert and continue to resist the plan to derail Nigeria’s democracy.

He said that Nigerians were ready for the 2023 general elections as already scheduled by INEC.

Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians were resolute in their determination to free the nation.

He added that Nigerians were ready to vote in PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the next president, to begin the work of rebuilding and returning the nation on the path of unity, peace, national stability and economic prosperity.

News Agency Of Nigeria

BREAKING: 240 polling units to be excluded from elections– INEC opens up

Gov Abiodun allows cabal to control him  —  Former Ogun Deputy Speaker

INEC requires 13,000 security personnel for elections in Enugu State – REC

Nigeria will be debt-free if elected - Kwankwaso

Zamfara anti-thuggery committee begins clampdown on traders rejecting old notes

PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

2023 Election: Vote wisely, LP chieftain urges Nigerians

Election break: Kwara offers 50% transport fare for students returning home

Currency Swap: Wike, Tambuwal, Sanwoolu also drag Buhari, CBN to court

How Bola Tinubu made his money.

Manir-Dan' Iya, Gov Tambuwal’s deputy dumps PDP 2 weeks to 2023 election (Tribune)

Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola and the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Abdul-Azeez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor. (CoreTV)

How Peter Obi made his money

