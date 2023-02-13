The party’s campaign organisation gave the advice in a statement by its spokesperson, in Abuja on Sunday.
PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections
The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organisation has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and Nigerians to continue to resist the pressure to postpone the 2023 general elections.
Recommended articles
Ologbondiyan said desperate call for a postponement of the 2023 elections was part of plots designed to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on the country.
He urged Nigerians and INEC to remain at alert and continue to resist the plan to derail Nigeria’s democracy.
He said that Nigerians were ready for the 2023 general elections as already scheduled by INEC.
Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians were resolute in their determination to free the nation.
He added that Nigerians were ready to vote in PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar as the next president, to begin the work of rebuilding and returning the nation on the path of unity, peace, national stability and economic prosperity.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng