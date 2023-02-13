PDP urges Nigerians to resist pressure to postpone elections

Ologbondiyan said desperate call for a postponement of the 2023 elections was part of plots designed to cause panic, create an atmosphere of political uncertainty, destabilise the electoral process and foist an undemocratic situation on the country.

He urged Nigerians and INEC to remain at alert and continue to resist the plan to derail Nigeria’s democracy.

He said that Nigerians were ready for the 2023 general elections as already scheduled by INEC.

Ologbondiyan added that Nigerians were resolute in their determination to free the nation.