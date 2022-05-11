RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

PDP urges EFCC, AGF to monitor movement of funds in MDAs

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on anti-graft agencies to monitor the funds of Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) of government as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

The party made the call in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Debo Ologunagba in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologunagba said that the call was important in order to protect the country’s national treasury against its use for political expenses in the 2023 general elections.

“The PDP calls on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Accountant General of the Federation (AGF) as well as the Auditor General of the Federation to immediately commence investigation and monitor the movement of funds in MDA so as to protect our national treasury as we approach the 2023 general elections.

“The National Assembly, pursuant to its constitutional duty to expose and prevent corruption should in the interest of Nigerians commence a public investigation into these happenings,” he said.

