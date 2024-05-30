ADVERTISEMENT
PDP unveils updated Edo guber election campaign council, led by Gov Fintiri

News Agency Of Nigeria

The updated list by the NWC is under its commitment to ensure victory for the party in the Edo election scheduled for September 21.

Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP [Punch]

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba in Abuja said the updated list by the NWC is under its commitment to ensure victory for the party in the Edo election scheduled for September 21.

The chairman of the council according to the statement is Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State as Chairman; Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori of Dellta is the Deputy Chairman; and Gov. Kefas Agbu is Deputy Chairman.

Other members of the council are; former vice president Atiku Abubakar and Nnnamadi Sambo, BoT Chairman, Sen. Adolphus Wabara and governors elected on the platform of PDP.

The inauguration of the 144 members of the council according to Ologunagba is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, June 4 at PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at noon.

