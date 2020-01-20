A truck conveying PDP members to the venue of a protest has tumbled, injuring many partisan faithful in the process, SaharaReporters writes.

The incident occurred on Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Transcorp Hilton Junction, in the nation’s capital city of Abuja.

According to the story, the truck driver made a swift turn as party faithful made their way to the Supreme Court complex to express their displeasure with the ruling of the court.

The Supreme court last Tuesday sacked Emeka Ihedioha as Governor of Imo State and declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC winner of the March 2019 governorship election in the Southeast state.

The ruling has been met with street protests and demonstrations by PDP faithful from Owerri to Abuja.

The PDP also held a protest against the judgment of the Supreme Court on Imo earlier in the day, which ended abruptly. The protest held at the Eagle Square in Abuja.

Present at this protest were PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election Peter Obi and Senate Minority Leader Eyinnaya Abaribe.