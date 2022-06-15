PDP to name Atiku's running mate in few hours

This was disclosed by the National Publicity Secretary of the party Debo Ologunagba, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Speaking with Daily Trust, the spokesman urged Nigerians to exercise patience as the party is experiencing a democratic process that will lead to the emergence of a running mate that will be acceptable to all.

Recall that the party recently set up a committee to screen its vice presidential candidate.

The Chief Tom Ikimi-led committee has Dr. Akilu Indabawa as Secretary and Mr Sunday Omobo as Administrative Secretary.

Other members approved to serve on the committee were Capt. Idris Wada, Chief Osita Chidoka, Binta Bello, Chief Mutiat Adedoja, Austin Opara, Prof. Aisha Madawaki, Mrs Ayotunde George-Ologun, Chief Chidiebelu Mofus, and Fidelis Tapgun.

Commenting on the task before the screening committee, Ologunagba declined to mention the number of vice presidential candidates scheduled for screening.

He said, “I don’t have the number of those that will be screened tomorrow, I don’t have that number right now. The NWC met today, NWC is part of the process of consultation going on within the party and you should await the outcome of the process. We have up to Friday but in the next couple of hours, the process will be completed.”

The spokesman also revealed that the Umaru Damagum committee was instituted by the National Working Committee, which is contrary to reports making the rounds.

“The candidate requested the party consistent with the PDP as part of the process, involving stakeholders and organs of the party. We consult as wide as possible so that every member of the party will have a sense of belonging.”

“This is what we do as a democratic party, as the process will unfold and end with the emergence of the vice presidential candidate of the party and I believe that in the next couple of hours that will be made available.”